Gamethread: Wild at St. Louis (7:00 p.m.)

By Thomas P. Williams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Wild netminder Cam Talbot knows tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues is significant. “It’s going to be a big one,” Talbot said. “We owe them a few here. They’ve had our number as of late, but we’re a different team...

FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (38-25-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (43-21-6, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Los Angeles. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 88 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 47 assists. The Wild are 21-16-2 in Western...
Yardbarker

Wild’s Kaprizov Gets Closer to Franchise Record in Loss to Blues

The Minnesota Wild got off to a rocky start against the St. Louis Blues after having a two-day break. They got down early after taking a penalty and gave up another shorthanded goal. That kept the Wild on their heels for most of the first period, but they snuck one in with a little over two minutes left to tie the game. They carried that momentum into the second period where they scored halfway through the period to take the lead.
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 6, Kings 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's win Sunday night against Los Angeles. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday night:. 1. Kirill keeps converting. Kirill Kaprizov is unconscious right now, as he...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sharks, Sabres, Wild, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks will begin an exhaustive search for a new GM. Who might be the early favorites? Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres could get Owen Power in their lineup as early as next week, while the Minnesota Wild are already thinking about salary cap concerns for next season. Finally, congratulations to Auston Matthews who set a franchise record on Thursday.
NHL
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Southern-fried contender clash between Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers

In what was arguably their biggest game in years, the LA Kings failed to get it done when they hosted the Edmonton Oilers in DTLA on Thursday. The Kings fell 3-2 and now sit with a 38-25-10 record. The Oilers extended their Pacific Division lead over the Kings to three points. While the playoffs aren’t looking quite as certain as a week ago, the Kings’ have nine games left in the season to right the ship.
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Predators vs. Penguins prediction, odds, and pick – 4/10/2022

The Nashville Predators will head up into Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in this Sunday’s matinee matchup. Both of these teams are coming into this game on the tail end of back-to-back sets where they both lost yesterday. However, the Predators have to travel within that time while the Penguins stay in their own building. Which team will come out on top tonight? It’s time to find out as we continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Penguins prediction and pick.
The Associated Press

Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. “It’s great,” Roslovic said. “Whenever I can help the team in scoring goals, it’s important and...
