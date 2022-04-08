Gamethread: Wild at St. Louis (7:00 p.m.)

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO