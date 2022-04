WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester Police officer assigned to Belmont St arrested 31-year-old Carlos Roman Sunday after an alleged drug deal outside the 7-Eleven. Police say they found cocaine in Roman’s car when they pulled him over. The officer was part of the new investigative team meant to increase interactions with known violent offenders, establish a presence in areas with a high level of gun violence, and develop information on potential violence before it occurs.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO