ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

A trained caregiver is now on the receiving end after cancer diagnosis

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay store manager says they dreaded telling some customers. The family of a young Town of...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black Athlete, Mom of 2, Whose Leg Was Amputated After a Cancer Diagnosis is Now Empowering People With Disabilities

After losing her mother and her closest cousin to cancer, then being told she too had cancer and would need her leg amputated, Erin Brown went from worrier to warrior. As an athlete and a mother of two, she is also now the founder of Erin Brown Connects, an internationally recognized firm that fights for disability equity and inclusion, and she’s an ambassador who has presented to the UN, WHO and PAHO roles as International Disability Inclusion Consultant for the Caribbean.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Green Bay, WI
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiver#Cancer#Lac#Store Manager#The Exclusive Company#Covid
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Apple Insider

Apple Watch fall detection saves elderly woman, leads to lung cancer diagnosis

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Apple Watch is frequently credited with saving people's lives thanks to its integrated health systems like heart rate sensors and fall detection. Raylene Hackenwerth of Saint Petersburg, Florida fell hard and was nearly unconscious, but the Apple Watch dialed 911 for her.
ELECTRONICS
WBAY Green Bay

Family’s fight with hospital leads to rally outside St. Elizabeth Hospital

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Town of Freedom family is fighting Ascension Wisconsin’s St. Elizabeth Hospital over the way they allege their daughter was treated before she died from COVID last October. It led to a rally Friday outside the hospital in support of 19-year-old Grace Schara, who was living with Down syndrome.
FREEDOM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

A local nurse’s journey from health care hero to cancer diagnosis

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bellin Health nurse who’s used to being a caretaker found herself on the receiving end of care after a recent cancer diagnosis. " I can’t do anything, I can’t do anything for myself basically.”. 28-year-old Chelsea Gwitt, a mother, daughter, friend and...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Nashville News Hub

Man, who almost died when his lungs were severely damaged by COVID-19, says he will be happy if his survivor’s story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against the virus

The 65-year-old man, who nearly lost his life when his organs were severely damaged by the Coronavirus, said “If my COVID Survivor’s Story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against this virus then I will be happy.” According to his family, he was hospitalized for nearly 3 months. The 65-year-old man was initially cared for on the COVID-19 unit. But, his condition deteriorated and he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit, where he was put on a ventilator and into an induced coma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New PCR test for oral cancer set to revolutionize diagnosis and treatment

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have developed the world's first PCR test for mouth cancer. The test has now been proved with patients from China, India and the UK, with the results published in the international journal, Cancers. The inventor, Dr. Muy-Teck Teh, named the test the Quantitative Malignant Index Diagnosis System (qMIDS).
CANCER
WBAY Green Bay

Bathroom Safety with help from Bellin Health Home Care Equipment

Sponsored: Visit the experts at Bellin Health Home Care Equipment. They have the knowledge and equipment to help you live more independently and safer. Two convenient locations Green Bay and Marinette. As time goes on, aging at home is becoming more popular and preferred for the elderly population. Millions of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Scrubs Magazine

“I Could Feel Everything” | Woman Sues After Waking Up in the Middle of Surgery

Stacey Gustafson is suing her anesthesia team after she woke up in the middle of her hernia operation. The 34-year-old said she experienced agonizing pain during the operation because she wasn’t given enough anesthesia and pain relief. She remained conscious and alert throughout the entire 35-minute procedure in what could be described as a waking nightmare.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy