'Bringing War Home' calls on public to share items brought back from war at roadshows

By Matt Crabtree staff writer
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bringing War Home project is hosting two local roadshows this Saturday to collect records of objects and stories tied to the military conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries. The project, based out of Utah State University, aims to create a digital archive of the “material culture” of...

