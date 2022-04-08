ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

West Deer Township Man Facing Nearly 300 Charges Related To Animal Cruelty And Neglect

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSUGT_0f3va8KO00

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A West Deer Township man is facing hundreds of charges related to animal neglect and cruelty. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is investigating and said horses are the victims of the alleged suspect’s actions.

According to the criminal docket against 64-year-old Donald Podczerwinski, he has 298 charges against him. Investigators would not confirm any specific details. The docket said the alleged crimes were on March 26.

Podczerwinski faces 30 counts of felony animal cruelty, more than 60 counts of neglect of animals for protection or shelter and about 80 counts of neglecting animals for vet care.

On Friday, KDKA crews went by Podczerwinski’s house to get his side of the story. While he didn’t have much to say, he did say there’s more than what the charges allege.

After opening the door and identifying ourselves as KDKA and asking about the charges, he said, “no comment.” KDKA said, “that’s a lot of charges sir,” and he replied by saying, “there’s a lot of bogus to it.” When asked why, he said, “you’ll find out later.”

According to the Humane Rescue League, all animal owners are responsible for getting them regular veterinary care and giving them access to clean water and food. For animals that are kept outside, they need to have a clean area for protection against bad weather.

The investigation is ongoing. More details are expected Monday when the court paperwork is finalized. Podczerwinski has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Therapist Accused Of Assaulting Child With Autism In Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Greensburg said a behavioral health therapist assaulted a child with autism. Investigators said Tonya Piper lost her cool and instead of helping the child, she hurt him. “She was supposed to be there helping this young man. Instead, she was harming him,” said Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning. Greensburg police said Tonya Lee Piper allegedly assaulted the 4-year-old at Cooley Daycare located on South Main Street inside a church. “Apparently, she grabbed the juvenile by the arm aggressively, threw him into the chair, held him down forcefully,” Denning said. Employed by Family Behavioral Resources and not by the day care, Piper’s job entailed helping the boy who has autism and is non-verbal develop his speech. “She placed her hands over his mouth and shoved him with so much force the table hit him in the sternum,” Denning said. Police said despite witness accounts and video confirming what allegedly happened, Piper denied the allegations. Charged with aggravated assault on a child and endangering the welfare of a child, Piper is free on bond. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reached out to the company but they wouldn’t take his call.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man accused of attacking 3 guards at Westmoreland County Prison

A Pittsburgh man being booked into the Westmoreland County Prison last week is accused of attacking three guards, according to court papers. Jason Owens, 20, was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated and simple assault. He is being held on $25,000 bail in each of three cases. County detectives said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman, 24, admits shooting boyfriend, dumping body; says he was still breathing so she fired twice more

A couple’s argument turned deadly as they drove a rental car to a drug deal. It ended with the boyfriend’s body dumped in an alley and the woman charged. This, according to TribLive.com in Pittsburgh, which reports 24-year-old Brook Lynn Lank of Pittsburgh faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in the killing and dumping of 22-year-old Anthony Lofton.
PITTSBURGH, PA
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Horse#Drinking Water#Kdka#The Humane Rescue League
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWO News

Animal cruelty/neglect investigation underway after dog found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department initiated an animal cruelty/neglect investigation on Wednesday. On March 21, a passing motorist found a dog in the area of U.S. 27 South and Hessen Cassel Road. The driver transported the dog to the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital before the dog was eventually transported to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Their staff then contacted the sheriff’s department.
FORT WAYNE, IN
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
explore venango

Oil City Man’s Bank Account “Drained” by Scammer

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say an Oil City man recently fell victim to a scammer who posed as a representative of a local bank. The investigation was initiated on March 6 around 4:08 p.m. when Franklin-based State Police received a report of identify theft and fraud.
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy