Woodland, CA

6 Vehicle Accident In Woodland Causes Closed Intersection

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago
WOODLAND (CBS13) — A six-vehicle accident has closed the intersection at Court Street and California Street in Woodland, officials said Friday.

The accident involved no injuries, however, the intersection is currently blocked.

Woodland Police Department will be extended on the scene to help clear out vehicles.

Please avoid the area and utilize alternate routes.

