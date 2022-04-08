ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Six Chicago teachers who sued CPS over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate win legal victory

By Tracy Swartz, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkeri_0f3va19J00
Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop on Dec. 15, 2021. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday that prevents Chicago Public Schools from taking employment action against six teachers for refusing to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

CPS is “the only school district left in the state that’s still enforcing this. None of the rest of the school districts that are in this case are trying to get vaccination or testing compliance out of teachers,” said downstate attorney Tom DeVore, who represents the six CPS teachers. “They should drop it.”

CPS issued a statement late Friday on Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow’s decision: “The district disagrees with the court’s decision and will continue to fight against this lawsuit and the TRO, as we believe our current health and safety protocols are in the best interest of our students, staff and school communities.”

The district said it intends to appeal the decision and will ask for the restraining order to be stayed.

CPS announced an employee vaccine mandate in August , with allowances for medical or religious exemptions. The district later relaxed those rules , but said partially vaccinated and unvaccinated staff members had to test weekly for COVID-19.

CPS says about 8.5% of its staff — some 4,100 employees — are required to test, according to district data.

Grischow already issued a temporary restraining order against the district in February as part of a challenge to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school COVID-19 policies such as universal masking, quarantining for unvaccinated close contacts of an infected person, and testing for unvaccinated staff members.

DeVore, a Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general, said after that temporary restraining order was entered, two of his six clients continued to work at CPS without testing weekly. The other four teachers still tested, DeVore said.

“They continued to test because they were waiting for the process to go through the appeals court, and they were scared during that period of time,” he said.

The appellate court dismissed Pritzker’s appeal of the temporary restraining order as moot because rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health requiring masking and other COVID-19 protocols had been allowed to expire.

The Illinois Supreme Court declined to hear the case , vacating the temporary restraining order.

DeVore said the two CPS teachers who refused to test were told last month by the district to comply with the rule or risk being placed on a nondisciplinary administrative leave of absence without pay. CPS didn’t end up taking action against these teachers, DeVore said. He said Friday he is prepared to add 13 CPS employees to his lawsuit.

Legal pressure from DeVore’s fight with CPS over its coronavirus mitigation strategies helped spur the district to drop its mask requirement for most students and staff last month.

tswartz@tribpub.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot to provide update on COVID-19 in Chicago; vaccines available at several CPS schools Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Dr. Allison Arwady Tuesday morning for an update on the covid-19 situation in Chicago.With all the numbers going down, from cases to hospitalizations to the positivity rate, COVID is at the lowest levels we've seen in months.If you still need a vaccine, you can get one Tuesday during vaccine clinics at several Chicago Public Schools.Eleven schools are hosting clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including Drummond, Libby, Mayer, Perez and Whitney.Chicago's vaccine mandate for city employees remains in place, and with the deadline having come and gone, thousands of city workers could be put on no-pay status.About a dozen aldermen are calling for a special City Council meeting to demand the mayor change vaccine-related requirements for city workers.This is happening the same week that city employees who are not in compliance with the vaccination mandate are supposed to start going on no-pay status. But that deadline is again a bit fuzzy.  
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
KCRG.com

Iowa lawmakers fail to pass COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

A look at the Iowa Hawkeyes round one matchup in the NCAA Tournament. KCRG-TV9's Jack Lido is in Buffalo, New York, where he gives a preview of the Iowa Hawkeyes' round one matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ukrainian leaders say another city has experienced quote "colossal...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Chicago Public Schools#Covid#Illinois Supreme Court#Loop#Sangamon County Circuit
Pasadena Star-News

20 ex-Hacienda La Puente Unified employees suing district over vaccine mandate

More than 20 former Hacienda La Puente Unified School District employees are suing the district, all of whom objected to the district’s employee coronavirus vaccination mandate and allege they were wrongfully denied exemptions on religious grounds. The plaintiffs’ Pomona Superior Court lawsuit alleges religious discrimination, harassment and retaliation. They...
LA PUENTE, CA
FOXBusiness

Union alleges Amazon illegally interfered in Alabama warehouse vote, files objection with labor board

The labor union that organized an effort to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama is contesting the results of the election. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represented workers at the Bessemer facility, announced Thursday that it filed objections with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), claiming that Amazon interfered with the latest election.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Public Schools asked to repay $87 million it got from ‘coding error’; state funds were due to other Illinois districts

The state of Illinois will distribute $87.5 million to hundreds of school districts that were underpaid because of a “coding error” — while seeking repayment from Chicago Public Schools, which mistakenly got the funds. The appropriation is part of the $46.5 billion spending plan lawmakers passed Saturday. The Illinois State Board of Education said a contractor made a “coding error” in the ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Thousands of barristers to strike over legal aid fees after ‘alarming exodus’ of staff

Criminal barristers in England and Wales are set to go on strike today over legal aid fees.The Criminal Bar Association, which represents approximately 2,400 barristers in England and Wales, confirmed that it would go forward with a work-to-rule on Monday after 94 per cent of its members voted to “withdraw their goodwill by no longer accepting return work”.It means criminal barristers will refuse to pick up last-minute cases passed to them by other barristers.Such action could deepen the problems the court system already faces, which has an estimated backlog of nearly 60,000 cases.Jo Sidhu QC, Chair of The Criminal Bar...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

NLRB Top Attorney Takes Aim at Company Anti-Union Meetings (1)

General counsel has targeted ‘captive audience’ gatherings. Will ask board to find ‘mandatory meetings of this sort unlawful’. National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said she would seek to ban mandatory anti-union meetings in the workplace, declaring war on employers’ principal tool to thwart unions.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Nearly half of England’s teachers plan to quit by 2027, finds union survey

A poll shows nearly half of England’s teachers plan to quit within the next five years.Ahead of the National Education Union’s annual conference in Bournemouth this week, the NEU published data on Monday revealing that 44% of teachers plan to leave the profession by 2027.In a survey of 1,788 teachers, a fifth – 22% – said they would leave within two years. Teachers said heavy workload was a significant factor in their decision to leave.Over half of respondents – 52% – said their workload was “unmanageable” or “unmanageable most of the time”, up from 35% in 2021.For those planning to...
EDUCATION
Chicago Tribune

Election-year politics make crime, inflation top issues in shortened legislative session

Republican state lawmakers, outnumbered and looking to boost their relevance, had one goal for the election-year legislative session — to paint majority Democrats as soft-on-crime and anti-police. Democrats, sensing political vulnerability, knew they had to counter by passing some pro-police, anti-crime legislation that didn’t weaken their larger equity-based criminal justice goals. They also ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy