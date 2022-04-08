ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck Todd

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd reacts to verdict

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Todd from Meet the Press joins News...

www.woodtv.com

Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Meet The Press
Deadline

Washington Post And CBS News Reveal Texts Ginni Thomas Sent To Mark Meadows About Overturning 2020 Election: “Greatest Heist Of Our History”

Click here to read the full article. The Washington Post‘s Bob Woodward and CBS News’ Robert Costa landed one of the week’s bigger D.C. scoops with a report that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to contest the 2020 presidential election results. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Thomas wrote to Meadows on November 10, after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chuck Todd
WOOD

To The Point: County Clerks talk upcoming elections

To The Point: County Clerks talk upcoming elections. Community leaders react to decision to release video …. GRPD chief renews promise to release shooting video …. Ask Ellen: How rare is a pressure reading of 29.00″?. Meet the Press host Chuck Todd reacts to verdict. Javier Baez walks it...
ELECTIONS
NBC News

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG, SEN. CHRIS MURPHY AND REP. LIZ CHENEY ON “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) Vice Chair, January 6 Select Committee; Armed Services Committee. Research Fellow, Foreign Policy Research Institute; NBC News National Security Analyst. __. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel from Ukraine. __. ROUNDTABLE. Shane Harris. Intelligence and National Security Reporter, The Washington Post. David Ignatius. Foreign Affairs...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Watch the full Mitch McConnell interview by Jonathan Swan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said during an Axios NewsShapers interview with Jonathan Swan on Thursday that he has "an obligation" to support former President Trump if he's the Republican nominee in 2024. The big picture: Through half an hour of persistent questioning, McConnell again and again showed his absolute...
U.S. POLITICS

