Lake Charles, LA

Gov. John Bel Edwards talks insurance reform in hurricane-hit Lake Charles

By MIKE SMITH
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CHARLES – Gov. John Bel Edwards visited this hurricane-battered city on Friday to discuss an issue that just about everyone here may agree on: changing state law to tighten restrictions on insurers after storms. After Hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated southwest Louisiana in 2020, legions of homeowners...

www.theadvocate.com

Government Technology

How to Apply for Hurricane Protection in Louisiana

(TNS) - Louisiana is up to receive $40 million in federal grants for disaster survivors to make their homes more resilient to flooding, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Sunset Monday and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced from Washington, D.C. Examples of eligible projects under new Swift Current monies include...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana tribes call on state to address disaster needs

CHAUVIN, La. (BRPROUD) — In southern Terrebonne Parish, along the sparkling bayous and the salty air of the marshes of the Gulf of Mexico, reside small state-recognized Native American tribes. The Grand Caillou Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe, and Jean Charles Choctaw Nation have been an integral part of southeast Louisiana for hundreds […]
KPLC TV

Lake Charles receives relief funding for 2020 hurricane disasters

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After enduring four federally declared disasters over a 10-month span, Southwest Louisiana will be receiving $450 million dollars for hurricanes Laura and Delta relief. Of the $1.7 billion in newly allocated HUD funding for disaster relief in Louisiana, nearly $11 million has also been specifically...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
City
Delta, LA
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Mark Abraham
#Insurance Premiums#State Insurance#Tiktok#Hurricane Ida#Legislature
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years for Receiving Bribes

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years Receiving Bribes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney J. Strain (a/k/a Jack Strain), age 56, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo after previously pleading guilty to Count 15 of the indictment returned in August 2019, charging him with soliciting and receiving bribes, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(B) for his role in the privatization and operation of a work-release program that operated in Slidell, Louisiana between 2013 and 2016. As part of the sentence, Judge Milazzo ordered a $10,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. A forfeiture hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2022. Judge Milazzo also ordered Strain to serve his federal sentence concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving based on his conviction in the 22nd Judicial District.
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

Brown: Legislative insurance reform a dud!

The headlines blared across newspapers and television stations last week. “State insurance leaders join forces on Catastrophe Reform Legislative Package,” featured the Lake Charles American Press. “An insurance reform package is working its way through the Louisiana Legislature, “publicized TV station WDSU in New Orleans. Similar reports fanned news media all over Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

