ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Group fighting school admissions policy goes to SCOTUS

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday called for a response from a Virginia school system regarding a controversial admissions policy at a highly selective high school and efforts by a coalition of parents to overturn it.

Roberts was responding to an emergency application from the group Coalition For TJ to vacate a stay pending an appeal filed by the Fairfax County Public Schools to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

On March 31, a three-judge appeals panel ruled that the school system can continue to use its new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology while it appeals a ruling that found the policy discriminates against Asian American students.

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton ruled in February that impermissible “racial balancing” was at the core of the new policy. Hilton had also turned down a request from the school system to delay implementation of his ruling, but the 4th Circuit, in a 2-1 ruling, said the school board had met the legal requirements for a suspension of Hilton’s order while its appeal is pending.

With Roberts’ action, the school board has until Wednesday to present its response. The chief justice would then decide on the application, which includes referring the case to the full court.

“We’re very happy to see that he called for a response from the school board,” said Glenn E. Roper, an attorney representing Coalition for TJ, the group challenging the policy. “We hope the court will take our application seriously and hopefully grant it so that the discriminatory policy won’t be enforced for this application season.”

Fairfax County Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

After criticism over its lack of diversity, the school board scrapped a standardized test that had been at the heart of the admissions process and opted instead for a process that sets aside slots at each of the county’s middle schools. It also includes “experience factors” like socioeconomic background.

The parents group argued in its lawsuit that Asian Americans, who constituted more than 70% of the student body, were unfairly targeted in the new policy.

The school’s current freshman class, which was admitted under the new policy, saw a significantly different racial makeup. Black students increased from 1% to 7%; Hispanic representation increased from 3% to 11%. Asian American representation decreased from 73% to 54%.

The school system has insisted that its new policies are race neutral, and the panel evaluating applicants is not even aware of applicants’ race as it conducts its reviews.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Supreme Court’s Attack on the Clean Water Act Was Too Extreme for John Roberts

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 shadow docket order reviving a Trump-era ruling that radically limited the ability of states and tribes to restrict projects, like pipelines, that will damage the environment. With their decision, the majority upended decades of settled law recognizing states’ authority to protect their own waters without bothering to issue a single sentence of reasoning.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pressed to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two dozen congressional Democrats are calling for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases involving the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, following revelations his wife communicated with the Trump White House about overturning the election. In addition, it appears likely that the U.S. House committee probing the attack will […] The post U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas pressed to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Education
Fairfax County, VA
Government
The Week

The last Democratic SCOTUS appointment?

With her confirmation vote on Thursday, Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court, the first Justice to have served as a public defender, and the beneficiary of one of the speediest confirmations in recent history, exceeded in the past 40 years only by the last appointee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett. And though her confirmation margin was narrow, she did receive the support of three Republican senators — Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — which is comparable to the Democratic support that Donald Trump's first nominee, Neil Gorsuch, received.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
John Roberts
Washington Examiner

Pelosi on Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Never thought he should have been appointed'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of saying that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign but asserted that his wife Ginni Thomas’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to work to overturn the 2020 election raise ethical questions about whether he can preside over cases related to the Jan. 6 riot fairly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#School Board#Jefferson High School#Scotus#Coalition For Tj#Asian American#The 4th Circuit
The Week

Anita Hill reacts to Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation: 'We should all be celebrating'

Anita Hill is reacting with "pure joy" to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation after condemning the Senate's "shocking" hearings. Hill, who testified about her sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, shared her reaction on CNN to Jackson being confirmed as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Reason.com

Justice Kavanaugh Is Not Going To Lay A Hand On Employment Division v. Smith

On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided Ramirez v. Collier. Ramirez, a capital defendant, was scheduled for execution. But Texas did not allow Ramirez's pastor to lay hands on him, and engage in audible prayer, during the execution. On appeal to the Supreme Court, Ramirez argued that Texas's policy violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA (one of my favorite acronyms). The defendant did not preserve arguments based on the Free Exercise Clause. (The Becket Fund sought to participate in oral argument to address First Amendment arguments.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Dems seek to preempt McConnell SCOTUS blockade

Democrats are discussing how they might preempt Republican efforts to block President Biden from filling a Supreme Court vacancy should the GOP regain the Senate in the midterms. Why it matters: While Democrats succeeded in getting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Crowd, cheers, history as Senate confirms Supreme Court pick

Moments before the Senate began Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation vote to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, the chamber filled with the swell of history.Members of the Congressional Black Caucus walked through the doors of the Senate, entering the chamber to witness the moment. Black female lawmakers sat shoulder to shoulder along the back walls. The visitor galleries above, largely closed these past two years, first from the COVID pandemic and then insurrection at the Capitol, filled with young people, including many young Black men and women, some congressional staffers, to watch. Capitol...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Diego Channel

What do Ginni Thomas' texts mean for Justice Clarence Thomas?

In the days following the 2020 election, Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent numerous texts to Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows. Her goal was to get Meadows to try to overturn the 2020 election. The texts from Thomas to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy