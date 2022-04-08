ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Agenda: April 12 Newport Beach City Council Meeting Preview

Cover picture for the articleOur next City Council meeting is Tuesday, April 12. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68243/72?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. 4 p.m.: Study Session. Agenda items include:. Review of Tustin Avenue trial closure. City staff will review traffic count data collected before and after...

