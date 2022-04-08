On the Agenda: April 12 Newport Beach City Council Meeting Preview

Raleigh city council members entered the housing bidding wars this week when they approved $4 million for a Wake County-led program to preserve affordable rents. The money—about 5 percent of the $80 million affordable housing bond Raleigh voters approved in 2020—will be used to purchase apartment buildings that are already affordable for people making about $53,000 a year. By buying these apartment buildings, the city can prevent opportunistic investors from snatching them up and raising rents.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO