Saying I do is bad for you: Physical and mental wellbeing for couples increase as they prepare to marry… but slumps soon after the ceremony

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Your wedding day may be the best day of your life – but the honeymoon period really is short-lived, according to researchers.

Physical and mental wellbeing goes up as couples prepare to tie the knot but slumps after the ceremony, Denver University psychologists found.

Newlyweds report lower life satisfaction, higher levels of psychological distress and increased alcohol consumption not long after saying 'I do'.

Your wedding day may be the best day of your life – but the honeymoon period really is short-lived, according to researchers (stock image)

The study, reported in the Journal of Family Psychology, tracked the wellbeing of 168 people before and after they married.

Researchers said the results suggested the strength of the relationship was what boosted their health.

They added: 'Our hypothesis was that individuals who transition to marriage would report increases in general health. But this was not supported.'

Daily Mail

