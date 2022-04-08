ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho law that bans most abortions after six weeks temporarily blocked

By CBS2 News Staff
kpic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A controversial law that bans most abortions in Idaho after six weeks has been temporarily blocked by the Idaho Supreme Court, state court documents show. Late...

kpic.com

