Idaho law that bans most abortions after six weeks temporarily blocked

Colorado Gov Jared Polis signed a bill into law that guarantees abortion access throughout the state, just months before the US Supreme Court is set to rule on a case that has the potential to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that provided the legal precedent for abortion access across the country.“No matter what the Supreme Court does in the future, people in Colorado will be able to choose when and if they have children,” Mr Polis said during the bill signing ceremony on Monday in downtown Denver, according to the Colorado Sun. “We want to make sure...
