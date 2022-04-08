ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Community Easter - Egg Hunt

odessapd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Odessa Police Department will be participating in this event....

odessapd.com

Comments / 0

Related
AnsonRecord

Winery hosting Easter egg hunt

Vineyard at the Old Place will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and celebration on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Activities will include the Freedom Farmz Mobile Petting Zoo, a bouncy house, photos with the Easter Bunny, and an easter egg drop from a helicopter. Please bring Easter baskets for the egg drop. The Hog N’ Dog Too food truck will be on-site for lunch. The admission will be $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is allowed due to ABC regulations.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Norwalk Reflector

Easter egg hunt April 16 in Norwalk

SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Norwalk's Easter Egg...
NORWALK, OH
Selam Times-Journal

Happy Easter: City of Valley Grande to hold Easter Egg hunt

The City of Valley Grande announced plans for Easter at its recent city council meeting. The Valley Grande Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 9 at Valley Grande City Park. The event will start at 11 a.m. The entire council was present: Mayor Wayne Labbe, council members Kay...
VALLEY GRANDE, AL
Mount Airy News

County Easter Egg hunt returns

A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Society
Odessa, TX
Society
DFW Community News

Genius Easter Egg Hunt Ideas that Work Indoors!

Today we have some really fun Easter egg hunt ideas that can be used both indoors and outdoors. With these fun Easter ideas, hosting an indoor Easter egg hunt can be great fun too!. Whether it’s rainy, you don’t have an outdoor space to use, you need to stay inside...
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

Sponsor an Easter egg hunt for every-bunny

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs. If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy