Rockford, IL

Man who murdered deputy in 2019 is found guilty

WAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A jury has found Floyd Brown guilty in the 2019 killing of a deputy. NBC affiliate WREX reports Brown was found guilty on eight charges, including the second degree murder...

www.wandtv.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Illinois State Police#Nbc#Wrex
