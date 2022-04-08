ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

COMING SOON: Hamilton star Renee Elise Goldsberry to perform in Lufkin

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdNNa_0f3vQgln00

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Hamilton star, Renee Elise Goldsberry will be coming to Lufkin to perform at the Temple Theater on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Goldsberry, whose known for playing Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon Hamilton, is an award-winning actress and singer. Her performance in Hamilton earned her a Tony Award, a Grammy Award and more.

LIST: 2022 Easter events in East Texas

Most recently Goldsberry went viral with a TikTok that was taken at a recent performance in Dallas which featured a sign language interpreter keeping up with her rapping one of her songs.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGniR_0f3vQgln00
    NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: (L-R) Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones perform onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVorq_0f3vQgln00
    NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry speaks onstage to accept the award for Best Performance By An Actress In a Featured Role In a Musical for her work in Hamilton during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Goldsberry currently stars in Tina Fey’s new series for Peacock, GIRLS5EVA, which is in production for season two.

Other highlights from her film and television career include co-starring in the following:

  • A24’s Waves opposite Sterling K. Brown
  • The Netflix series Altered Carbon
  • Documentary Now’s “Original Cast Album: Co-Op”
  • The Good Wife
  • The House with a Clock In Its Walls
  • All About You

Tickets to the family-friendly show are on sale starting at $45 and can be purchased in person, by phone and online at www.angelinaarts.org , 936-633-5454. The Angelina Arts Box Office is located at 108 South First Street in downtown Lufkin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lufkin, TX
Entertainment
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
City
Star, TX
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Elise
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Person
Sterling K Brown
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Angelica Schuyler
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Walker' Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
TV SERIES
KETK / FOX51 News

POLICE: Marshall man robbed store twice in a row

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A Marshall man was arrested on April 2 after he allegedly robbed a convenience store twice in a row. According to police, on Friday, April 1, Roy Lee Hall Jr., 37 of Marshall, entered a convenience store on Victory Dr. at approximately 6 p.m. and attempted to steal merchandise. When the […]
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Tiktok#Tony Awards Productions#Girls5eva#A24#Sterlin
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas toddler drowns in pond

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas toddler died on Thursday after an apparent accidental drowning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff. At 4:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Underwood Road in Marshall after a 17-month-old girl was found unresponsive. The child was found “floating in a pond on an adjacent property… […]
KETK / FOX51 News

16-year-old arrested in connection to Marshall shooting death

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old in Marshall, said the Marshall Police Department. The juvenile was taken into custody around 3:31 p.m., and he was charged with one count of murder after Akeivyon Diez McMillan, of Jefferson, was found dead at […]
MARSHALL, TX
K92.3

The Musical ‘Hamilton’ is Coming to Iowa This Spring

There are a few award-winning musicals to enjoy here in Iowa this spring and summer!. When it comes to Broadway, the musical Hamilton is definitely one of the most popular shows of the last decade. Since premiering Off-Broadway back in 2015, it has received endless recognition and has won a TON of awards. According to Wikipedia:
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KETK / FOX51 News

Man indicted for murder after Frankston hostage standoff

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Frankston last December has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges. On December 9, 2021, Anderson County deputies were called to a home on CR 309 at 1:30 a.m. after hearing several gunshots. When they arrived, a man’s body […]
FRANKSTON, TX
TVLine

Leslie Jones Joins BMF for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Leslie Jones is about to flip the script and get serious for BMF. Jones is joining the Starz crime drama’s Season 2 in a recurring role as Federal Agent Tracy Chambers, the network announced Thursday. Her character is described as formidable, smart and calculating. Agent Chambers knows how to “maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge” after spending years on the streets going up against treacherous criminals and drug dealers. She also uses her razor-sharp wit as both a defense mechanism and a survival tactic. The...
TV SERIES
KETK / FOX51 News

16-year-old Como-Pickton ISD student remembered after fatal crash

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Como-Pickton ISD community is in mourning after the sudden death of a high school student. 16-year-old Hannah Pegues died from her injuries sustained in a car crash this week, according to the district. On Monday, Hannah, her mother Jessica Pegues and her 9-year-old sister Adalyn Pegues were in a […]
ARP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy