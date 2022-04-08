Arp ISD football coach to retire after almost 2 decades as head man

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Another well-known name in the sports world is stepping down from coaching.

According to the district , Dale Irwin, who has coached the Arp Tigers since 2003, has decided to retire as of June 30. The 53-year-old is the longest tenured coach in the program’s history.

He has made the decision in order to be able to spend more time with his family.

“My family and I are extremely grateful to be blessed to be allowed to be a part of the Arp community for 22 years. We would not change a single solitary thing over those years. We appreciate everyone that took our family, especially our son Brett, into their open arms and made us feel very welcome.” Coach Dale Irwin

According to the school, in 19 seasons, Coach Irwin won 141 games, three district championships, and took the Tigers program to the playoffs 14 times. They made a quarterfinals trip in 2007 and a state semifinal appearance in 2016.

Irwin came to Arp as an assistant in 2000 and served as the defensive coordinator for three years before becoming the head coach and athletic director.

Irwin has also coached at Colmesneil, Garrison and Alto ISD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.