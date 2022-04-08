ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arp, TX

Arp ISD football coach to retire after almost 2 decades as head man

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Another well-known name in the sports world is stepping down from coaching.

According to the district , Dale Irwin, who has coached the Arp Tigers since 2003, has decided to retire as of June 30. The 53-year-old is the longest tenured coach in the program’s history.

The Tigers have flipped the narrative in Arp, and now prepare for a district showdown with unbeaten West Rusk

He has made the decision in order to be able to spend more time with his family.

“My family and I are extremely grateful to be blessed to be allowed to be a part of the Arp community for 22 years.  We would not change a single solitary thing over those years.  We appreciate everyone that took our family, especially our son Brett, into their open arms and made us feel very welcome.”

Coach Dale Irwin

According to the school, in 19 seasons, Coach Irwin won 141 games, three district championships, and took the Tigers program to the playoffs 14 times. They made a quarterfinals trip in 2007 and a state semifinal appearance in 2016.

Arp takes down Grand Saline in Week 11 matchup in 2021

Irwin came to Arp as an assistant in 2000 and served as the defensive coordinator for three years before becoming the head coach and athletic director.

Irwin has also coached at Colmesneil, Garrison and Alto ISD.

KETK / FOX51 News

Warrant: Longview man recorded his own murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man who was shot and killed during a fight with a housemate ended up recording his own murder, according to arrest warrants obtained by KETK News. 49-year-old Michael Ralston was arrested for the killing of Eric Wynns, 44, back on March 19. He also was charged with stabbing Jonathan […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

