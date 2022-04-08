ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Republican superintendent of public instruction candidates debate in Idaho Falls

By By JAKOB THORINGTON
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

The three Republican candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction gathered Wednesday evening in front of Idaho Falls community members in an attempt to sway voters for the upcoming primary election.

Incumbent Sherri Ybarra, and challengers Debbie Critchfield and Branden Durst, met in the Tingey Auditorium at the University of Idaho and Idaho State University joint campus for a City Club of Idaho Falls forum. They discussed several questions related to education issues and policy ranging from critical race theory and teacher retention to education expenditures.

Debate moderator David Adler asked the candidates what they think should be the solution for Idaho ranking 51st in student spending nationally and what the superintendent’s role with the state Legislature should be. Critchfield said she believed the superintendent needed to be a bigger advocate in the Legislature to influence how it directs spending.

“It’s not always about more money,” Critchfield said. “It’s about prioritizing, it’s about figuring out how we provide more local budgeting control for our districts so that they’re able to pursue their own goals.”

Ybarra acknowledged the state was last in funding but said the state Department of Education is making strides to fix that. She said her two previous terms were focused on student achievement, which she helped raise statewide and now she’s hoping for the opportunity to address education funding.

“We also get a lot of bang for our buck in Idaho,” Ybarra said. “We are leading the nation when it comes to achievement. We are leading the nation in advanced opportunities. … Strategic investments are what we need and plans. Not necessarily more money gets you what you need.”

Durst said the superintendent’s office needed to be reduced in size and completely overhauled. He said spending more money on schools and a “broken” education system was not the answer and Idaho would never be able to compete with education spending in other states.

“If putting money into schools resulted into better outcomes, then we’d have the best schools in the country in Washington D.C., where they spend over $40,000 per student.”

A National Education Association report in 2020 found Idaho spent $6,747 per pupil in 2018-19, ranking last in the country. Durst followed up with his solution and said parents needed to be empowered with their children’s education. One component of this is allowing parents to have school vouchers, which allows them to spend up to about $4,100 of their tax dollars at the school of their choice — public or private.

Later during the evening, Ybarra followed up on school vouchers and said while she liked the idea, the superintendent should not be advocating for ideas that could potentially strip money from public schools.

“I am the superintendent of ‘public’ instruction,” Ybarra said. “I am not a supporter of vouchers until you can show me how that will work in a state that is more than 70% rural. Where would you send a kid that lives in Salmon with a voucher?”

Critchfield expressed a similar view and said she does not want to hurt the funding of rural school districts. She also pointed out that parents’ tax dollars do follow their students because Idaho shifted to enrollment-based funding two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My priority with school choice or any type of (education savings account) program is that we are not defunding public education and it doesn’t come at the expense of rural schools. Seventy percent of Idaho are rural schools and they don’t have choices.”

Durst addressed this criticism and said rural communities could create micro-schools, which require 10 students and one teacher. Micro-schools can be public or private, and they often have students from various ages in one classroom and focus on more personalized education. Advocates compare micro schools to 19th century one-room schoolhouses in the modern era.

“Idaho should be a leader in conservative education thoughts. We shouldn’t be having to continue envying the state of Florida and the state of Texas for the things they’re doing,” Durst said.

The New York Times reported that students leaving school districts for micro-schools or a similar type of school hurts funding for school districts and micro-schools are often more popular for wealthier families. Children with disabilities, learning differences or behavioral issues are also likely to be left out of micro-schools and attempts to invite less privileged students into micro-schools often comes across as charity rather than equity.

All three candidates also said during the forum they were against teaching critical race theory in the K-12 system. Ybarra and Critchfield both said they did not feel there was a systemic issue of critical race theory in Idaho but said they wouldn’t go as far to say it has never been taught.

Durst said critical race theory concepts are proliferating in the Idaho education system. He said this is specifically happening in higher education and areas including Boise, Nampa and Kootenai County. He said these concepts include diversity, equity and inclusion programs and it was disingenuous for people to say critical race theory is only a higher education concept to disprove that it is taught in K-12 as it’s become a blanket term for social justice indoctrination.

The primary election is May 17. Either Ybarra, Critchfield or Durst will be elected to represent the Republican party and face Democrat Terry Gilbert in the November election.

Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
