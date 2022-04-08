ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Jenks School Auctions Off Preschool Paintings For Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
A Jenks preschool is making sure their students learn about how to help others. The Learning Experience in Jenks is focused on how to prepare their students for kindergarten, but that goes beyond the classwork.

"They talk to the children about taking care of our community by being kind, donating, picking up trash, using our kind words," said Executive Director Renee Lohmann.

Executive Director Renee Lohmann says the students are painting canvases to be auctioned off, and all of the money will go the local Make-A-Wish foundation. Renee said they are making about 100 pieces for anyone to bid on, and they hope to make a big difference.

"We want to make sure that our children understand that being kind to others, no matter who they are, where they are, or where they are in life, that is one of the most important thing they can do for their community," she said.

Renee said it's great for the students to be able to do something fun, but also learn a great lesson. She said the students have been learning about donations, and how it's important to give and help others when you can.

"I think it is an incredible milestone for them to hit, if they learn early on that we need to take care of our neighbors, that we need to take care of each other, then going into school and growing into adults it's going to teach them to be kind to everyone else," she said.

Renee said the school hopes this is something the students take with them once they leave the preschool. "Taking care of our friends and family at an early stage sets that groundwork," she said.

The silent auction will be held on April 11.

KRDO News Channel 13

Local school responds to new universal preschool proposal coming fall 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A long-awaited bill to provide universal preschool in Colorado is now making its way through the state legislature. It stands to offer 10 hours of free preschool to all four-year-olds the year before heading into Kindergarten. House Bill 22-1295, sponsored by Rep. Emily Sirota of District 9, takes money from The post Local school responds to new universal preschool proposal coming fall 2023 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

9-Year-Old Raises $600 For Local Animal Rescue

A local animal rescue has a new donation thanks to a nine year-old girl and her lemonade stand. It all started when Makena Brown and her friend got the idea to start the stand and put the money towards helping dogs. It only took the stand two days to raise $600 for "Legacy of Hope."
ANIMALS
Cape Cod Times

School counselor fired after seeking remote work fights for job and those with disabilities

As school adjustment counselor at Bourne Middle School, Katherine Lockwood worked with students with disabilities to help them succeed in their academic and social lives. That’s one of the reasons her termination from the Bourne school district is so upsetting, Lockwood said. Fired in January after requesting to work remotely this academic year while pregnant...
BOURNE, MA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Families gather during Project L.I.V.E, adapted sports league fundraiser for Holmen High School Students

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – Community members gathered at Features in West Salem to raise money for Holmen students and athletes with differing abilities. Money goes towards Project L.I.V.E. and Holmen High School’s adapted sports league. “Funds are extremely important, we wanna make sure that we have the necessary resources to get the tools and experiences and anything that the...
HOLMEN, WI
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

