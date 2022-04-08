Jenks School Auctions Off Preschool Paintings For Make-A-Wish Foundation

A Jenks preschool is making sure their students learn about how to help others. The Learning Experience in Jenks is focused on how to prepare their students for kindergarten, but that goes beyond the classwork.

"They talk to the children about taking care of our community by being kind, donating, picking up trash, using our kind words," said Executive Director Renee Lohmann.

Executive Director Renee Lohmann says the students are painting canvases to be auctioned off, and all of the money will go the local Make-A-Wish foundation. Renee said they are making about 100 pieces for anyone to bid on, and they hope to make a big difference.

"We want to make sure that our children understand that being kind to others, no matter who they are, where they are, or where they are in life, that is one of the most important thing they can do for their community," she said.

Renee said it's great for the students to be able to do something fun, but also learn a great lesson. She said the students have been learning about donations, and how it's important to give and help others when you can.

"I think it is an incredible milestone for them to hit, if they learn early on that we need to take care of our neighbors, that we need to take care of each other, then going into school and growing into adults it's going to teach them to be kind to everyone else," she said.

Renee said the school hopes this is something the students take with them once they leave the preschool. "Taking care of our friends and family at an early stage sets that groundwork," she said.

The silent auction will be held on April 11.