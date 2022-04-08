Inslee announced the upcoming rescission of proclamation 20-31 regarding DCYF child care background checks

On this week’s episode: Jamilah and Zak are joined by Julie Kohler, a writer, gender justice advocate, and host of the podcast, White Picket Fence. First they tackle a question from a listener who is trying to figure out how to connect with her partner’s kid. Then they talk with Julie about the child care crisis, which she focused on for the latest season of her show. She explains why the U.S. is still so far behind in terms of implementing care economy policies and what supports should be in place to make parenting more manageable. On Slate Plus, they discuss the viral “husbands in training” TikTok.

