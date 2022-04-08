ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andrew Bird / Iron & Wine

cincymusic.com
 2 days ago

Riverbend Music Center and PNC Pavilion are outdoor amphitheaters on the...

cincymusic.com

NPR

New Mix: Arcade Fire, Valerie June, The Smile, Andrew Bird, more

As artists huddled at home these past few years, so many have written music about their time alone, and the importance of reconnecting. The first song we hear on this week's show is from Brittany Davis, a blind, non-binary Black musician who already faced so many challenges in life, including homelessness. Their debut EP and the title track, "I Choose to Live," is a call to action in hopes of giving the listener courage to face the challenges the world throws at them. Valerie June told me that she wants to spread "light, positivity, and beauty" to a world in need. Her song, "Use Me," does just that. Then there's Arcade Fire, with their first song from their sixth album titled WE. Side one of the album, called "I," is about fear and loneliness, while side two, called "WE," is about the joy of reconnecting. I'll play "Lightning I, II" from this upcoming album, a record produced with Nigel Godrich.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Announces 2022 Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and Others

Summer 2022 is about to heat up. It’s going to be the season of country music tours and you’re going to want to add this one to your list. Icon Willie Nelson announced the comeback of his “Outlaw Family Tour” beginning at the end of June. He will be accompanied by several top artists, including Jason Isbell, ZZ Top and so many more.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
NME

Jack White announces support acts for his UK and European tour

Jack White has announced the acts who will appear as support on his upcoming world tour – buy your tickets here. The former White Stripes frontman announced two new albums – ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ (out April 8) and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ (July 22) – back in November, previewing the releases with singles ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Hi-De-Ho’ and ‘Queen Of The Bees’.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kiss Announce ‘Live at Donington 1996′ Album

Kiss will continue their official live bootleg series by releasing Kiss – Off the Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996 on June 10. You can see the full track listing below. The latest installment in the band's Off the Soundboard series was recorded at the Monsters of Rock Festival at Donington Park in England on Aug. 17, 1996, the final year of the festival's original run. Kiss closed the festival that year as part of their Alive / Worldwide reunion tour, a massive, nearly-200-date trek that found Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss playing full concerts together for the first time since 1980.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Modest Mouse Are Writing Music With Johnny Marr Again

Modest Mouse are writing music with Johnny Marr again. In a new interview with Spin reflecting on the 15th anniversary of We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank — which was the last time that the former Smiths member was in the band — Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock revealed that they’ve “already started working on some stuff together.”
MUSIC
KTLA

Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stereogum

Stream Syd’s Lovely New Album Broken Hearts Club

It’s been five years since Syd, formerly of Odd Future and still of the Internet, released her debut album Fin. Today, she’s finally followed that LP with her new one Broken Hearts Club. Syd co-wrote and co-produced every song on the album, and she’s said that it charts a relationship from its euphoric beginning to its sad end. The new album features appearances from Kehlani, Smino, and Lucky Daye, but its focus is always on Syd’s own soft, laconic murmur of a voice. The album’s sound is lush and pillowy, and on first listen, it feels like the best neo-soul record I’ve heard in a long time.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Andrew Bird Shares Video for New Song “Atomized”: Watch

Andrew Bird has released a new single. It’s called “Atomized” and it arrives with a new video directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin. Watch it below. The song is inspired by the words written by the late Joan Didion: “It was the first time I had dealt directly and flatly with the evidence of atomization, the proof that things fall apart,” Bird said in a statement.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Rammstein’s video for huge new song ‘Zick Zack’

Rammstein have shared a second preview of forthcoming album ‘Zeit’ – watch the video for the huge ‘Zick Zack’ below. The band’s new album is set to land on April 29, and was previewed last month with its title track. The new record follows 2019’s ‘Untitled’.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Sly Withers curate new festival featuring Ruby Fields, Adam Newling & more

Punk rockers Sly Withers has announced their very own music festival hitting Perth over three nights this year. Fresh from touring their most recent album, Gardens, around Australia, the four-piece will host SIDEFEST 2022 at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel across three huge nights from May 6th to May 8th. The...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

A Cliff Burton museum is opening and we want to go ASAP

Sweden is to open a Cliff Burton museum in honour of the late Metallica bassist, who died in 1986. A Cliff Burton Museum is scheduled to launch in Ljungby, Sweden next month. The museum will honour the life of the late Metallica bassist, who died in a tour bus accident on September 27, 1986, 12 miles north of Ljungby. At the time of the crash, Metallica were on tour with Anthrax across Europe.
MUSEUMS
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 28 fun things to do in Charlotte this week, including Opening Knight at the ballpark

MONDAY, APRIL 11 Charlotte SHOUT! Uptown | April 1-17 | Free | Details  Why you should go: This interactive, multi-week art festival has attractions such as a miniature golf course, glowing see-saws and colorful Easter eggs. Dine SHOUT! Participating restaurants | April 1-16 | Price varies | Details  Why you should go: Several restaurants in South […] The post Weekday Planner: 28 fun things to do in Charlotte this week, including Opening Knight at the ballpark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NME

Rare Paul McCartney demo on cassette tape is set to fetch £10,000

A rare Paul McCartney demo on cassette tape is set to be auctioned off for £10,000. The track which runs for four minutes and two seconds, is a demo version of the former Beatle‘s song ‘Attention’, which featured on Ringo Starr‘s 1981 album ‘Stop And Smell The Roses’.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Bob Weir Refutes Report Dead and Company Will Stop Touring

UPDATE: Bob Weir has refuted an earlier report which alleged that Dead and Company would retire from touring after 2022. “News to me…” the musician tweeted, along with a link to the Rolling Stone article that originally broke the news. That report did not cite any band...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Halsey: Watch the making of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey has lifted the lid on all things If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, with the first part of a new making-of series. Looking at the creation of both the record and accompanying film, this new 12-minute video brilliantly details everything that went into the project, from working on it all while pregnant, to getting in Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the production.
CELEBRITIES

