Andrew Bird / Iron & Wine

As artists huddled at home these past few years, so many have written music about their time alone, and the importance of reconnecting. The first song we hear on this week's show is from Brittany Davis, a blind, non-binary Black musician who already faced so many challenges in life, including homelessness. Their debut EP and the title track, "I Choose to Live," is a call to action in hopes of giving the listener courage to face the challenges the world throws at them. Valerie June told me that she wants to spread "light, positivity, and beauty" to a world in need. Her song, "Use Me," does just that. Then there's Arcade Fire, with their first song from their sixth album titled WE. Side one of the album, called "I," is about fear and loneliness, while side two, called "WE," is about the joy of reconnecting. I'll play "Lightning I, II" from this upcoming album, a record produced with Nigel Godrich.

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO