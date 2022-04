SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — First responders rushed into chaos after Sunday’s mass shooting, not knowing if an active shooter was still on the scene. “We were the first engine arriving,” said Capt. Eric Chase with the Sacramento Fire Department. Chase stepped off his fire engine and was surrounded by chaos. “Mass panic, people running everywhere, as you can imagine,” Chase said. “People looking for cover, mourning with their family and friends that were down.” There were bodies on the ground after a barrage of bullets left six dead and 12 injured. Firefighters typically have to wait for an all-clear from law enforcement, but Chase knew...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO