Music

Bob Weir Reacts to Reports of Dead & Company Stopping Tours After 2022: ‘News to Me’

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
As reports continue to circulate about Dead & Company stopping tours after their Summer 2022 tour, band member Bob Weir shares his reaction to the news. While responding to Rolling Stones’ report that says a source stated Dead & Company is stopping live tours, Bob Weir declared, “News to...

