Affidavit: Man sold his ex’s Rolex

A man was arrested for selling a Rolex that belonged to his ex-girlfriend, according to Laredo police.

On April 2, Luis Emanuel Torres, 23, was served with an arrest warrant charging him with theft.

The case dates back to Dec. 11, when officers responded to a theft report in the 10000 block of Chimayo Road. There, a woman stated that her ex-boyfriend refused to return her Rolex watch and Ferragamo earrings she had left at his residence. The Rolex was valued at $15,500.

“Upon further investigation, it was later discovered that Torres had sold the watch for $3,000. The jeweler provided the investigators with the seller's information. As a result, Torres was arrested for theft of property,” police said in a statement.