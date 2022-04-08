ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

Lady Bears soccer bring home championship title

By Alejandro Contreras
brookhavencourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time in less than four years, the Brookhaven Lady Bears soccer team has won another championship ring. They were victorious in the 2021 NJCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament by defeating No. 1 nationally ranked Delta College in an intense 2-1 game Nov. 14 in Batavia,...

brookhavencourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
Ocala Star Banner

Prep Roundup: Forest boys and girls lacrosse teams open district tournaments with win

Local lacrosse teams went 3-0 in Monday’s district tournament openers. The Forest girls took a 7-4 lead into the half and then went on a 9-0 run in the second half to defeat No. 6 seed Flagler Palm Coast 16-4 in the District 3-2A quarterfinals. The third-seeded Wildcats (8-2) will visit No. 2 seed St. Johns Creekside in Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal. ...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Sports
City
Brookhaven, NY
City
Batavia, NY
Daytona Beach News-Journal

East Carolina transfer and Mainland grad TJ Lockley commits to Jacksonville State

Mainland High grad TJ Lockley needed less than a month to find his next college football destination. The 6-foot, 181-pound wide receiver, who entered the NCAA's transfer portal on March 22, committed to Jacksonville State on Tuesday. Lockley redshirted for the 2021 season, his first and only as a member of East Carolina's football program. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy