ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Court decision: stadium sale done right, lawsuit claims denied

Anaheim, California
Anaheim, California
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLHnf_0f3vKfWy00

ANAHEIM, Calif. (April 8, 2022) — A lawsuit challenging the city’s sale of the Angel Stadium of Anaheim site has been denied in its entirety by an Orange County Superior Court judge.

The decision by Judge David Hoffer “denies (the lawsuit) in its entirety” and upholds Anaheim’s public process and approval of a sale of the stadium site in a series of meetings spanning December 2019 and September and October 2020.

The decision in the lawsuit, known as Peoples Homeless Task Force v. City of Anaheim, was initially issued on March 21 and finalized on April 8. The lawsuit was first filed in 2020.

“This decision is the right decision,” Mayor Harry Sidhu said. “This validates that the stadium sale was an extensive public process with community input and debate. We look forward to moving ahead with a plan for the future of baseball in Anaheim that will generate revenue for our residents and neighborhoods for years to come.”

The lawsuit contended but failed to convince the court that Anaheim did not follow a section of California law known as the Ralph M. Brown Act covering the making of policy decisions in public.

“The discussions and decision surrounding the sale of the stadium site were anything but secret and were fully vetted with the public,” Judge Hoffer wrote in his decision.

You can read the decision here.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

OC judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to undo Angel Stadium sale

An Orange County Superior Court judge Monday handed down an initial ruling dismissing a lawsuit seeking to undo the city’s sale of Angel Stadium to the Los Angeles Angels. The People’s Homeless Task Force sued the city, citing Brown Act open meeting law violations in the city’s approval of the sale of the stadium and property surrounding it.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: San Bernardino Sheriff Permanently Slams Door on Coroner Transparency

When the baton was passed from former San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon to his hand-picked successor Shannon Dicus the ink was hardly dry from his official swearing in ceremony when the Captain of the Coroner Division issued a press release labeled, “Temporary Operating Procedure” announcing that although Coroner Division policy designates the division has the responsibility for approving and posting its press releases, it “recognizes that some deference is proper when other divisions are involved in certain incidents.”
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California

216
Followers
229
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Anaheim is a city in Orange County, California, part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a population of 336,265, making it the most populous city in Orange County, the 10th-most populous city in California, and the 55th-most populous city in the United States. Anaheim is the second-largest city in Orange County in terms of land area, and is known for being the home of the Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Convention Center, and two major sports teams: the Anaheim Ducks ice hockey club and the Los Angeles Angels baseball team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy