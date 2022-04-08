Court decision: stadium sale done right, lawsuit claims denied

ANAHEIM, Calif. (April 8, 2022) — A lawsuit challenging the city’s sale of the Angel Stadium of Anaheim site has been denied in its entirety by an Orange County Superior Court judge.

The decision by Judge David Hoffer “denies (the lawsuit) in its entirety” and upholds Anaheim’s public process and approval of a sale of the stadium site in a series of meetings spanning December 2019 and September and October 2020.

The decision in the lawsuit, known as Peoples Homeless Task Force v. City of Anaheim, was initially issued on March 21 and finalized on April 8. The lawsuit was first filed in 2020.

“This decision is the right decision,” Mayor Harry Sidhu said. “This validates that the stadium sale was an extensive public process with community input and debate. We look forward to moving ahead with a plan for the future of baseball in Anaheim that will generate revenue for our residents and neighborhoods for years to come.”

The lawsuit contended but failed to convince the court that Anaheim did not follow a section of California law known as the Ralph M. Brown Act covering the making of policy decisions in public.

“The discussions and decision surrounding the sale of the stadium site were anything but secret and were fully vetted with the public,” Judge Hoffer wrote in his decision.

You can read the decision here.