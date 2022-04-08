ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

North Carolina gastroenterology building acquired

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 2 days ago

Montecito Medical has acquired a medical office building in Greenville, N.C.,...

www.beckersasc.com

WFAE

Extra SNAP benefits set to expire on April 15 in North Carolina

Many people on food stamps in North Carolina will see their monthly allotments decrease as their extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program pandemic benefits run out on April 15. The benefits were increased under the American Rescue Plan, which allowed states like North Carolina to waive certain eligibility requirements and give...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Daily South

Wawa Is Coming to North Carolina

The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station confirmed to WRAL that it plans to open its first outposts in the Tar Heel State by 2024. "We couldn't be more excited to bring Wawa's one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future," Lori Bruce, the company's public relations manager, told the Raleigh news station. "We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Health
City
Greenville, NC
WLTX.com

HGTV is giving away a North Carolina home as part of its annual sweepstakes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — It's a tough time to be a buyer in North Carolina's red hot housing market, but there could be a way to get the house of your dreams for free. HGTV is giving away a smart home in Wilmington, North Carolina. The network chose a newly built property in Castle Hayne because of its proximity to the airport and downtown Wilmington. It's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that's ready for a family to move in, featuring top-notch technology and plenty of modern amenities.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
#Gastroenterology#Real Estate Company#Endoscopy#Montecito Medical
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC

