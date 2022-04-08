Effort to Rename Iconic Selma Bridge Fails

NEW YORK -- As former governor Andrew Cuomo looks to potentially re-enter the political arena, there's a renewed call to remove the Cuomo name from the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.A group of local Republican lawmakers are calling on Albany to pass legislation introduced a year ago that would restore the span's original name, the Tappan Zee Bridge."The Cuomo name must come off this bridge, and the Native American and Dutch history of this region and this community must be restored and recognized," Assemblyman Mike Lawler said.The Republican lawmakers, including former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who is running for governor, and Rockland County Executive Ed Day say the bridge was renamed without considering the public's input.

