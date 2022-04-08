ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Effort to Rename Iconic Selma Bridge Fails

alabamanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother attempt to change the name of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma — has failed once again. The Healing History Act — would have changed the official name of the bridge — to the “Edmund W. Pettus — Foot...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 3

Related
WSFA

Project underway to build ‘Foot Soldiers Park’ in Selma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new project is in the works to build an educational center and park at the site where the foot soldiers gathered in 1965 before embarking on their journey that became Bloody Sunday. It’s a mission to preserve a vital part of our history as we...
SELMA, AL
WLOX

Old Fort Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of Mark M. Seymour Sr.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Old Fort Bayou Bridge now has a new name honoring the person who helped build it. Thursday, it officially became the Mark M. Seymour Senior Memorial Bridge. “It’s really great to have something big for him because he deserved it. He was a big...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Selma, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama federal Judge Abdul K. Kallon is resigning

A federal judge in Birmingham has submitted his resignation to President Biden. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon, appointed to the lifetime position in 2010 by President Obama, will resign effective Aug. 31, 2022, according to his resignation letter dated April 5. “I am forever grateful to President Barack Obama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#The West Alabama Newsroom
WSFA

Montgomery EMA apologizes, explains why weather sirens activated at 3:30 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery weather sirens mistakenly went off Wednesday morning, waking residents who then flooded the WSFA 12 Newsroom with calls about the situation. According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, the sirens mistakenly began sounding at 3:30 a.m. instead of the planned 3:30 p.m. timeslot for...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Lawmakers want to rename Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

NEW YORK -- As former governor Andrew Cuomo looks to potentially re-enter the political arena, there's a renewed call to remove the Cuomo name from the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.A group of local Republican lawmakers are calling on Albany to pass legislation introduced a year ago that would restore the span's original name, the Tappan Zee Bridge."The Cuomo name must come off this bridge, and the Native American and Dutch history of this region and this community must be restored and recognized," Assemblyman Mike Lawler said.The Republican lawmakers, including former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who is running for governor, and Rockland County Executive Ed Day say the bridge was renamed without considering the public's input.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
People

Alabama Enacts Law Making It a Felony to Provide Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

West Montgomery residents want drainage issues fixed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yards were covered with water in the Hunter Station area of Montgomery on Wednesday. Rainstorms brought the water to the neighborhood, but it remains because of drainage issues. “Don’t tell me that they can’t move this water out from down here,” resident Alvin Hunter said....
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy