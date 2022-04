In one of the more anticipated professional debuts of the last few years, Jack Leiter lived up to the hype while missing plenty of bats. MLB's No. 17 prospect showed off his full arsenal in Double-A Frisco’s 8-7 win over Arkansas, touching 97 mph on his 70-grade fastball and generating several swings-and-misses from his 60-grade curveball and other breaking pitches. He worked around a few bouts of shaky command to strike out seven of the 12 batters he faced across three innings, allowing two walks, one hit and one run on 60 pitches (33 strikes).

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO