Capitol Week In Review: Abortion Ban Captures National Headlines

A proposed abortion ban sent to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk captured national headlines this week.

The House of Representatives voted to send the bill to the governor while a pro-choice rally was taking place outside the capitol Tuesday.

Senate Bill 612 would make performing an abortion a felony, bringing with it up to ten years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The bill makes an exception to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.

Gov. Stitt has promised to sign every piece of pro-life legislation that makes it to his desk.

A Texas-style abortion ban allowing civil lawsuits against those who perform, aide or abet an abortion is on its way to the House after clearing a committee Wednesday.

The House Public Health Committee also passed a bill banning changing the gender on someone’s certificate. It now also heads to the full House of Representatives.

A bill that would ban a student driver from being behind the wheel while another student is riding as a passenger failed in a senate committee 5-to-5. It made an exception for students whose parents signed a waiver. It previously passed the House 91-to-1.

A House higher education committee advanced bills ensuring members of the National Guard receive in-state tuition rates and benefits covering the total cost of their degree.

The deadline for most bills to make it out of committee is next Thursday.