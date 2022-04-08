ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Speculators Pare Back Net Long U.S. Dollar Bets in Latest Week -CFTC, Reuters Data

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators' net long positioning on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position slid to $14.13 billion for the week ended April...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. dollar hits lowest in week as investors gauge Fed policy, euro firmer

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook a day after the U.S. central bank's expected interest rate hike, while the euro rose as investors watched developments in Russia-Ukraine talks. The Fed's monetary policy turned hawkish...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Betting Against Bonds: Our Freezing Of Russia's Dollar Assets Will Likely Drive China Away From U.S. Treasuries

In a post in late January, I mentioned that a bearish ETF had hit our top names for the first time since 2020:. Our system's universe of securities includes inverse and bearish ETFs, and that, at some point in the current market environment, those might appear among our top names, and in our hedged portfolios. That point ended up being Wednesday, as you can see below.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cftc#Canadian Dollar#Australian Dollar#Speculators#Reuters Data#Japanese#British
US News and World Report

Rouble Falls as Russia Relaxes Capital Controls; Rosbank Shares Jump 40%

(Reuters) -The rouble weakened sharply on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's gains, after Russia relaxed temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency. Shares in Rosbank, a Russian subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, jumped 40% after SocGen said it would quit Russia and...
MARKETS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
MySanAntonio

Oil pares gains to trade near $103 after another volatile week

Oil pared gains after the biggest daily surge in 16 months pushed prices back above $100 a barrel. Futures in New York were trading near $103 after jumping 8.4% on Thursday. Crude has whipsawed this week on conflicting news about progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The International Energy Agency said Friday that prices could move significantly higher in the coming months, adding that the oil markets are in an emergency that could get worse.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

U.N. Suspends Russia From Human Rights Body, Moscow Then Quits

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to announce it was quitting the body. The U.S.-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while...
WORLD
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Father, Son Arrested in Japan Get US Prison for Ponzi Scheme

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two former investment executives arrested in Japan were sentenced Tuesday to five years in a U.S. prison for their roles in what federal authorities called a $1.5 billion international Ponzi scheme with 10,000 victims in the U.S. and abroad. Junzo Suzuki and his son, Paul...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.75 million barrels for the week ended March 11, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 3.8 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles edged up by 888,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were up by 2.3 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 200,000 barrels, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The survey also showed expectations for weekly supply declines of 2.6 million barrels for gasoline and 3.2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended their losses in the electronic trading session after the API data. April West Texas Intermediate crude.
CUSHING, OK
US News and World Report

Moldova Parliament Bans Pro-Russian Ribbon Despite Opposition Walk-Out

(Reuters) - Moldova's parliament voted on Thursday to outlaw the ribbon of St George, a black and orange military symbol of Russian patriotism, in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Under the new law, anyone who makes, wears or displays the striped ribbon faces a fine of at least 900...
POLITICS
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia Has Completed Withdrawal From Around Kyiv -U.S. Defense Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States assesses that Russia has now completed its withdrawal from around Kyiv and is refitting and resupplying its troops for an expected redeployment into Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday. Over the weekend, Ukraine said its forces had seized back all areas around...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy