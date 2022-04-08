ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Column: Faint signs of progress at the home of the Masters

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The only color Harold Varner III has been focused on at the Masters is red. And maybe, if he...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Wife Of Masters Leader Scottie Scheffler

While all of the talk this weekend at Augusta National has been about the return of Tiger Woods, it’s Scottie Scheffler who is threatening to walk away with the year’s first major tournament. Scheffler entered the Masters having won three of his last five tournaments. That run was...
GOLF
CBS LA

Tigers Woods doesn't win at Masters, but finishes strong in comeback tournament

Tiger Woods walked up the 18th fairway, removed his cap and acknowledged roars from the patrons at Augusta National.He wasn't even close to winning the Masters. And it didn't matter.Woods shot a 6-over round of 78 on Sunday in the final round. He finished at 13 over for the week, his total of 301 by far his worst at the Masters and one shot off his worst 72-hole score ever as a professional.None of the numbers seemed that significant.This was Woods' comeback tournament that came just over a year after the car crash that nearly cost him his right leg, or worse. He said coming into the Masters that just getting back was an accomplishment.Woods was limping throughout his final round, and the limp seemed much worse Sunday than it was earlier in the Masters.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Had Stunning Admission Following Masters Win

Over the course of the four rounds at Augusta National this weekend, Scottie Scheffler appeared to be as cool as a cucumber. The 2022 Masters champion was unflappable, making big shot after big shot, while appearing to not care about what was going on around him. Following his win on...
GOLF
WRDW-TV

Record $2.7 million prize awaits winner of this year’s Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy. And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters. Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler says he ‘cried like a baby’ ahead of the final Masters round

World number one Scottie Scheffler revealed he “cried like a baby” ahead of the final round of the Masters after claiming his first major title.Scheffler held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and carded a closing 71 at Augusta National to finish 10 under par and three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, despite four-putting the 72nd hole.“I was so overwhelmed and didn’t know I was ready for this,” Scheffler said. “I cried like a baby this morning.“I’ve dreamed of having a chance to play in this tournament, I teared up when I got my first invite in the mail. I...
GOLF
WSAV News 3

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Ap Sports#Augusta National
The Spun

Golfer At The Masters Just Broke The Head Off His Club

A windy day at Augusta National is already tough on this year’s 2022 Masters field. But compound these conditions with a disappointing equipment failure and you’ve got a rough second round ahead of you. In the middle of the fairway on the 13th hole, Hudson Swafford took a...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Sunday Video From The Masters Is Going Viral

Sunday at The Masters is here. The final round of the first major of the 2022 golf season is underway. Scottie Scheffler has a commanding lead heading into the final round, though perhaps Cameron Smith will be able to chase him down. Sunday morning, The Masters released an epic video.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler’s insane Masters record that all but guarantees green jacket

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler ended day 1 of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National with a robust score that had him among the leaders at three strokes under par. Little did patrons at the Masters know that they were about to witness history at Augusta on the tournament’s second day. Scheffler proceeded to outdo himself, finishing round 2 five shots under par, giving him a five-stroke lead heading into the third round at Augusta. The five-stroke lead puts the world no. 1 in rare Masters company, all but guaranteeing he’ll be slipping on the green jacket, as noted by ESPN.
AUGUSTA, GA
KEYT

Tiger’s Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods struggled to a 6-over 78 during the third round of the Masters. That marks his worst score in 24 trips to Augusta National and leaves him well back of the leaders heading into the final round. Woods struggled with his putter, three-putting four times and four-putting the par-4 fifth hole. The 46-year-old’s limp on his surgically repaired right leg was far more noticeable than it was earlier in the tournament. Woods said he couldn’t get comfortable over the ball and nothing he tried seemed to work.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy