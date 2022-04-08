ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bulls Defeat Western Michigan For Second Straight Victory

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's tennis team defeated Western Michigan 5-2 on Friday afternoon as the Bulls picked up their second straight Mid-American Conference victory. Buffalo is now 14-6 on the year and 3-3 in league play. The Bulls started with a victory in doubles....

MISportsNow

Central Michigan Baseball Routs Northern Illinois 11-0

MT. PLEASANT – The Central Michigan baseball team picked up a dominant 11-0 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday afternoon. Andrew Taylor started the game on the mound for CMU and struck out 11 hitters in five scoreless innings, scattering just two hits and earning the win to improve his record on the season to 4-2.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Splits Sunday Twinbill With OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (MSU Athletics) -- Michigan State baseball split Sunday’s doubleheader with Ohio State, rallying from down 6-0 and 8-2 to win game one, 10-8, before the Spartan comeback came up short in the second game, falling 8-7, Sunday afternoon and evening at OSU’s Bill Davis Stadium to complete the altered three-game Big Ten Conference series.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Red Raiders get first Big 12 win against Oklahoma

Franco Ribero outlasted Jordan Hasson 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (1) Friday night, lifting Texas Tech over Oklahoma 4-3 in Big 12 men's play at the McLeod Tennis center. Tech trailed 3-2 after Mason Beiler beat Isaac Arevalo 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Tech's Dimitrios Azoidis evened it by taking a three-setter from Baptiste Anselmo 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 on the No. 4 court.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech softball drops opener to No. 1 Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech (19-17, 2-5) fell to top-ranked Oklahoma (34-0, 4-0) by a score of 11-0 in five innings on Friday night at Rocky Johnson Field. The Red Raiders kept the game within reach through four innings, limiting the damage of the powerful Sooner bats until a six-run fifth inning put things out of reach.
LUBBOCK, TX
#Western Michigan#Broncos#The Bulls#The University At Buffalo#Mid American#Ub
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon’s bats come alive to down the Cardinals 13-7

Welcome to Oregon Baseball 2022. The Ducks needed a couple of two-run homers in order to down Ball State 13-7 and snap a three-game losing streak as Oregon took Game 1 of this four-game weekend series with the Cardinals. Oregon is now 19-10 overall, while Ball State fell to 17-10. The Cardinals fell down 3-0 early but was able to bounce back with four runs in the fifth off of Oregon starter RJ Gordon. As they have many times this season, the Ducks answered in the very next half-inning with three runs of their own. It was tied 4-4 when Jacob Walsh broke out...
OREGON STATE

