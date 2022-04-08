ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Feds: Boston man ran sex trafficking hub out of Mass and Cass tent

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agBMM_0f3vGKlJ00
File photo. A Boston man is facing federal charges in connection with an alleged drug and sex trafficking hub ran out of a tent at Mass and Cass. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing federal charges in connection with a drug and sex trafficking hub that authorities say was run out of a tent at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass and Cass.

Jonathan Vaughan, 35, known as “Ason,” has been indicted on three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, two counts of transportation of an individual for purposes of prostitution and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Federal authorities say Vaughan recruited and trafficked three women to engage in commercial sex acts through threats of force, fraud and coercion. Around October 2021, Vaughan took two of the women to another state for the purposes of prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Federal authorities say Vaughan was found with 15 bags of cocaine when he was arrested Oct. 13.

“Sex trafficking is a heinous crime that inflicts immeasurable pain and trauma on victims and communities,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in part. “Vaughan allegedly preyed on and exploited multiple vulnerable victims, by coercion and by force, to engage in sex acts for his own financial benefit. He profited off of people’s pain.”

Authorities allege Vaughan preyed on women throughout Massachusetts, particularly in Boston and on Cape Cod, dating back to at least 2019. For several months in 2021, Vaughan maintained a tent at Mass and Cass, which he used as a hub for dealing drugs and recruiting and trafficking women, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Federal prosecutors allege Vaughan forced at least two women to solicit themselves in areas like Mass and Cass, Broadway in Chelsea and Times Square in Manhattan, NY. He is also alleged to have taken women to hotels in Boston, Chelsea, Saugus, the Cape and Queens and Manhattan, NY, according court documents.

Vaughan recruited women on Mass and Cass and in Downtown Crossing, as well as over the internet, federal authorities say. Prosecutors allege Vaughan used physical and sexual violence to manipulate and assert control over them.

“Jonathan Vaughan is accused of sexually exploiting vulnerable women through force and coercion, and transporting them to other states,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Anyone who commits this heinous crime should know the FBI’s Child Exploitation – Human Trafficking Task Force will rigorously pursue them, while providing their victims with the resources they need to recover from the trauma they have suffered.”

Vaughan will make an initial appearance in federal court on April 11.

CBS Pittsburgh

Two People Shot On Bedford Avenue In The Hill District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot on Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were called out to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue just after 10 p.m. for multiple Shotspotter alerts and 911 calls. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz) Officers arrived at the scene and were led to an apartment where a man had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Police were then notified of another person who arrived at a nearby hospital after being shot along Bedford Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw a group of men flee the scene after the shooting occurred. Police say their investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of 20-year-old man in Lynn

Police are investigating the death of a man in Lynn early Sunday. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 50 Goodridge St. around 12:50 a.m, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s office said. The spokesperson confirmed the death of a 20-year-old man. The location of the...
LYNN, MA
