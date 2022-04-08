Knoxville ‘Peeping Tom’ arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A registered sex offender who was out on parole was arrested Friday after he was found hiding in a stall in a women’s restroom last month.

The incident happened at the Hermitage Whataburger on March 27.

A woman had taken her two-year-old child into the restroom at the restaurant and noticed a phone pressed up against the open gap between two stalls.

The mother yelled at the individual, later identified as James B. Josey, 31, causing him to run from the bathroom and restaurant.

A staff member followed Josey and recognized him as a former employee.

During an interview with Youth Services on Friday, Josey admitted to videoing victims in women’s restrooms for “sexual gratification.”

Josey is now facing a felony charge for invasion of privacy/peeping tom. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Josey is a registered sex offender out of Knoxville, where he has committed similar offenses. Authorities say the State of Tennessee is expected to file a parole violation warrant against Josey.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.