Good news abounds

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A search warrant led to a drug arrest in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew Logan, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with child abuse due to keeping the drugs near three small children. Other charges are pending.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO