Good news abounds

Jones County tornado victims return home to new renovations. Two Marion County ministries are reaching out to help senior citizens on fixed incomes. 6am LIVE: Four dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jackson County. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Four people are dead after what’s believed to be a murder-suicide in...
The body of a Wisconsin surgeon was found “partially buried” after the ground beneath her collapsed during a hike and she fell down an embankment, authorities have revealed. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a 30-year-old cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health,...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman faces many gun-related charges after a shooting on Tuesday night. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident on Martin Luther King Avenue around 8 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that a woman fired...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most severe weather systems come with strong winds and heavy rain. A Hattiesburg resident spent her morning getting a lot of that heavy rain out of her apartment. Lenora Robinson has been living at North 39th Street for the past few years. She says today was...
One woman is dead after an early morning crash Sunday on Hwy. 29 in Shawano County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 12:15 a.m. near St. Augustine Street in the town of Maple Grove. Shawano County officials say the woman was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 29 when she...
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man faces drug-related charges after a foot chase on Friday. Laurel Police Department Narcotics observed an alleged drug transaction take place near the Eagle Car Wash located on Ellisville Boulevard around 12:08 p.m. According to LPD, a foot pursuit ensued with the suspect being apprehended...
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A search warrant led to a drug arrest in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew Logan, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with child abuse due to keeping the drugs near three small children. Other charges are pending.
With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open on Tuesday morning. The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will be open at 5 a.m. The Jones County 361 Safe Room will open at 5 a.m. The...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe Weather in the Pine Belt has left many downed trees and flooded yards. Here are some weather photos submitted by WDAM 7 viewers from around the Pine Belt. A large amount of damage was reported on Dan Easterling Road in Collins. According to the...
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people visited Waynesboro Saturday to participate in the city’s first “Whistle Stop Festival” in three years. An estimated 10,000 people took part in in activities around Rhinehart Square and other parts of downtown. “It’s going to bring a lot of money...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday afternoon, Barbara Breland, who is fondly known as “Miss Bunny,” was helped up the stairs of her new house. It was her first time back inside with all of the new renovations. The December 2019 tornados left her home devastated. “I felt...
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A female passenger was arrested, and a male driver is wanted after fleeing a traffic stop in Jones County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, William Parker fled from the traffic stop on foot near 900 Riels Road. The passenger in...
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Marion County ministries are reaching out to help senior citizens on fixed incomes. Volunteers with Mary’s Angel Ministries and Safe Haven Outreach Ministries handed out free cases of water and hand sanitizer Friday to seniors at a drive-thru event at Friendship Park. On other...
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a rough morning for parts of Covington County, as a severe storm blew through the area around 6:30 a.m. Covington County Emergency Management Director Brennon Chancellor says six homes, six commercial buildings and about a half dozen other agricultural structures were affected by high winds.
PETAL Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is implementing a 24/7 helpline for its residents. The new “Action Line” is an extension to City Hall where residents can report issues or concerns that are not emergencies but could be addressed, such as potholes for example. “We’re trying...
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Homestead Village hosted a special event to celebrate the changing of the season. In addition to all their usual attractions, such as blacksmithing and wood carving, the village opened up the smokehouse for some barbeque and placed spring-themed picture spots throughout the park. “These...
RAWLS SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Heavy rains from Tuesday morning’s storm flooded several areas in Rawls Springs. Rawls Street, one of the busiest in the area, was briefly underwater before work crews cleared the culverts allowing the water to continue to flow through. Flooding was also an issue at...
