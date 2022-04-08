Woman raised in Ukrainian orphanage gets visa to join sister in Pearland

A 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee had her visa application to come to the UK “terminated” due to an unknown error by the Government, her family said.Anastasia Marunich applied to come to the UK along with five family members after they fled Cherkasy, on the banks of the Dnieper river in central Ukraine, two weeks ago.But her application – which was aided by her cousin Vitalina Clarke and her husband Callum Clarke – was “unable to be concluded” after she provided biometric data alongside her mother, cousins and aunts at a visa centre in Rzeszow, the largest city in south east Poland,...

