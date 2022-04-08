ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UV index for Saturday to be at high exposure level in LA

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Saturday’s ultraviolet index level in the Los Angeles area will be 9, according to the National Weather Service.

The reading indicates what the UV exposure is expected to be at noon, when the sun’s rays are at their strongest.

A reading of 0-2 indicates a minimal exposure level, and very fair- skinned people could become sunburned in 30 minutes if not properly protected.

A reading of 3-4 is considered a low exposure level, reducing the danger range for those with fair complexions to 15-20 minutes if not protected.

A moderate exposure level of 5-6 indicates that a person with a fair complexion could be safe from sunburn for 10-12 minutes, unless protected.

A high exposure level reading of 7-9 means that a person could be sunburned in 7-8 minutes.

A very high exposure level reading of 10, or greater, means a fair-skinned person could suffer a sunburn in about four minutes if not protected.

Ultraviolet radiation is blamed for a host of health problems, including skin cancer and cataracts.

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

