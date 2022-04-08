ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Zippy Broughton to return next season for UF women’s basketball team

By Kevin Wells
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After winning 21 games and advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time in six seasons, the Florida women’s basketball program received a shot in the arm on...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Star Doug Edert Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Earlier this week, the college basketball world learned that Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert was entering the transfer portal. Moments ago, Adam Zagoria of The New York Times announced where Edert will resume his career. Zagoria is reporting that Edert has committed to Bryant. This is a huge addition...
NBA
WTHI

Indiana State Men's Basketball Roster is Almost Complete

Second year Head Coach Josh Schertz has been pleased with the caliber of player he and his staff have been able to add to their roster for next season. In the past two weeks, ISU has had three transfers commit to the Sycamores program, leaving them with one scholarship spot left to fill.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
WCJB

No. 7 Florida falls to No. 5 Alabama in series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a battle of top-10 ranked teams in the country, No. 5 Alabama looked the part in their win against No. 7 Florida. Elizabeth Hightower surrendered seven runs on seven hits to the Crimson Tide (32-5) in the Gators (30-8) 8-3 loss to begin their series at home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiki Smith
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) out Sunday for Orlando

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Suggs is dealing with a right ankle bone bruise, and as a result, the team has listed him out for the season finale. Expect R.J. Hampton to step back into a starting role.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy