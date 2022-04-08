ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch now: Don't let April showers dampen your spirit for outdoor adventure

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave April showers got you down? Here...

herald-review.com

Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Outdoor adventures

The weather is slowly changing and entering into a new and warmer season. Just as the weather is turning a new page, so is David Ellis, with the release of his first book. Author and teacher, Ellis has always made time to get outside. The proof can be found by looking at his life experiences.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Outsider.com

America the Beautiful Pass: FAQs about the U.S. National Park Pass

As the weather begins to warm up, many of us are venturing outside more frequently again. Whether it’s camping or going to a park, the weather is perfect for an outdoor adventure. On that note, you might be interested in an America the Beautiful Pass. The pass is your one-stop-shop for hiking in national parks throughout the country, though there are some things you should know before purchasing it.
TRAVEL
Boston Globe

Ask the Remodeler: April showers loom. Help your gutters do their job.

Q. I have an ongoing problem with the gutters on my house. During every rainstorm, the water seeps behind the gutter and drains between the gutter and the fascia board onto the ground below. I have had the gutters cleaned regularly and replaced, changing the angle so that they tilt more toward the downspout. I have consulted a few specialists, who tell me the gutters are fine. Do you have any recommendations?
HOME & GARDEN
Jason Weiland

Car camping is the future of travel

Travel has changed, and we aren’t going to be doing everything the way we did it before. Air travel is problematic. Stuck in a sealed tube 30,000 feet in the air with 200 other people who may or may not be carrying COVID or one of its variants is not my idea of a good time.
Sturgis Journal

Don’t let the little devils sneak in

We lived in an old farmhouse for 25 years. It was built in the I-Style of architecture that was common for country homes in the late 19th century and was around a hundred years old when we moved into it. Upon arriving, we were counseled to get a cat because...
COLDWATER, MI
yankodesign.com

Alpen Basecamp is a snail-shaped smart capsule to keep your e-bike safe and dry

Your trusty electric steed now has a home it deserves, even when it means leaving it outdoors. The past few years have seen an uptick in interest in all forms of bikes, from your typical pedal-powered variety to those that run on batteries. Personal mobility has become an important part of the daily life of some people, and so has been the stress of finding a place to secure their bikes while at rest. Even when just storing the bike at home, some people find it difficult to carve out some space for their two-wheeled companions, especially for the more expensive electric variety. Now your e-bike or large mountain bike doesn’t need to feel like a second-class citizen with this “capsule” storage that’s been upgraded to be just a wee bit smarter.
BICYCLES

Community Policy