Watch now: Don't let April showers dampen your spirit for outdoor adventure

Your trusty electric steed now has a home it deserves, even when it means leaving it outdoors. The past few years have seen an uptick in interest in all forms of bikes, from your typical pedal-powered variety to those that run on batteries. Personal mobility has become an important part of the daily life of some people, and so has been the stress of finding a place to secure their bikes while at rest. Even when just storing the bike at home, some people find it difficult to carve out some space for their two-wheeled companions, especially for the more expensive electric variety. Now your e-bike or large mountain bike doesn’t need to feel like a second-class citizen with this “capsule” storage that’s been upgraded to be just a wee bit smarter.

