PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April's free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws....

comicbook.com

#Playstation Plus#Free Games#Card Games#Subscriptions#Ps Plus#Video Game#Xbox Live Gold#The Ps Plus Reddit#Spongebob
