Brooks Raley recorded one out to close out the Rays' 2-1 win over the Orioles on Friday, earning his first save of the season. If you had Raley on your Tampa Bay closer bingo card, it's time to collect your winnings. Raley, who has a career 5.62 ERA, was summoned to face a lefty, Cedric Mullins, with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on first base. Raley got Mullins swinging to end the game, locking down his fourth career save. This may not be the last for the veteran, but it's highly unlikely that he'll top three or four, as he's no more than a situational lefty. Chase saves elsewhere.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO