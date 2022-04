AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two years of warning signs. Two years of an accelerating need. Two years of emergency relief funds-more than $186 million. Only now, after an I-TEAM investigation and a recent supplemental grant from the state, has the Richmond County Board of Education agreed to provide additional funds to address the growing needs among homeless students and the record number of teens missing from the classroom.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO