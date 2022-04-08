ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck drivers feeling the pinch of high fuel prices

FOX54 News
 2 days ago
DECATUR, Ala. — One of the many things the pandemic has taught us is just how much truck drivers are needed. Twin brothers from Decatur have been in the business and share the changes they've seen for more than a decade. Christian and Chancellor Garrett have been behind...

FOX54 News

