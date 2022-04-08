ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Party

Letter:

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Figley is a lot like other right-wing people, drunk on the ideology. They have a simple-minded belief that if you cut taxes for the wealthy that all problems will be solved. That it costs nothing to live in a civilized...

FOXBusiness

Americans frustrated with Democrats, gas prices voting Republican in next election cycle

Republicans are capitalizing on frustration over soaring gas prices by bringing politics to pumps with its latest voter registration initiative. FOX Business' Madison Alworth on "Varney & Co." Tuesday reported from Manhasset, New York, where frustrated Americans waved signs urging drivers to consider their "pain at the pump" and combat their "Biden blues" by voting red.
Fox News

GOP Leader McCarthy promises 'commitment to America' to boost Republicans in midterms

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said the GOP would focus on a "commitment to America" as the midterm elections draw closer. McCarthy told "Hannity" that the party will demand investigations into Biden's biggest blunders, including the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the Hunter Biden scandal, the origins of the COVID virus and the distribution of subsequent funds throughout the pandemic.
Ronald Reagan
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
The Independent

Democratic Party chair rips ‘maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP

The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

CNN's Cillizza slammed for saying Republicans are now 'much' more conservative than Democrats are liberal

Critics slammed CNN's Chris Cillizza Wednesday for saying Republicans have gotten to be "much more" conservative than Democrats have grown more liberal. Cillizza pointed to a Pew Research Center report in his write-up, headlined, "Yes, Its Republicans' fault Congress is so Polarized." The report found that Democrats have only grown "marginally" more liberal since the 1970s. Republicans, he wrote, "have grown significantly more conservative."
MSNBC

GOP’s Mo Brooks: Trump urged me to take impermissible steps

Rep. Mo Brooks couldn’t have done much more to curry favor with Donald Trump. The Alabama Republican even appeared at the pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, firing up the right-wing crowd ahead of their insurrectionist attack on the Capitol. When the GOP congressman launched his Senate campaign last year, echoing...
Axios

Liz Cheney: Trump Jan. 6 actions were "dereliction of duty"

The Jan. 6 committee is considering recommending enhanced criminal penalties for the "kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Driving the news: Cheney, who serves as the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee,...
Lima News

Letter: Republicans selling you out to business

Under a new GOP rule, the low and middle class are subsidizing Ohio’s wealthiest. Per the IMF, coal, oil and gas receive $11 million every minute in subsidies. The 25 largest oil and gas companies are raking in record-setting profits. In a just world, one might conclude that a windfall profits tax was in order. But don’t hold your breath.
