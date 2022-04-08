ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evart, MI

Evart softball team geared for another championship season

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
 2 days ago
Addy Gray and Evart's softball team is ready for another banner season. (File photo)

EVART – Evart’s softball team enjoyed championship success a year ago and the Wildcats seen to have the talent to keep it going.

“The girls won the conference and district title for the first time in 20 years,” coach Amanda Brown said. “Watching them grow as individuals and a team was so much fun. When we beat Big Rapids in a doubleheader it was a very fun and competitive game. It was early in the season and to see the come out competition was really exciting to see.”

Highlights included “when the girls played very competitive games against McBain who we split with and having to beat Beal City twice to win the conference. It was also great to see our dugout turn into a force to be reckoned with and heard for miles, around I'm sure.”

Key graduates included Deeanna Conklin, Ryenn Baumgardner and Kylee Dorn. “Their work ethic and leadership will be very missed,” Brown said.

Key players include seniors Veronica Lofquist at pitcher, infield and outfielder Skylar Baumgardner at center field, plus juniors Addy Gray at pitcher and infielder, Lillie Gallinger at outfielder, Riley Brigham at infield and Katharine Pacher at outfield; sophomores Kate Gostlin at infielder, outfielder and pitcher, Ally Theunick and JoJo Tiedt at catcher, infielder and outfielder,
and Katelynn Duncan and Brooklyn Decker at infielder and outfielder.

“I expect them to compete every game,” Brown said, “be a force on both sides of the innings and compete for every pitch during the season. We have high expectations and so do the girls. So this season should be very fun for everyone.

“We will be a very solid hitting and fielding team. We will have to continue to do the little things and not get ahead of ourselves. We have to never settle and always should chase their dreams because they deserve it.”

The Wildcats hope to go after another conference title.

“I would like to see this bunch of girls come out on top of the conference this season,” Brown said. “We have to stay humble and realize it only takes one error and the game can change. I believe our conference will be competitive like every year in the past.

“We have a JV and a varsity team this year and we are very excited for the program.”

Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI
The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

