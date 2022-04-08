Visit the horse stables then relax in luxury at French Lick Resort

GOING on holiday to a luxury Caribbean hotel is a dream trip for most people. But imagine if you could actually get paid to be there, while having your flights and meals included?. That dream will be a reality for one lucky person who gets hired as a social media...
One of Disneyland‘s most popular attractions is closed for the time being. On their official website, Disneyland in California announced that the Pirates of the Caribbean ride will be closed from March 14, 2022, until “early summer.” The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is one of the most beloved rides at both Disneyland and Disney World.
Set along coastal bluffs at the edge of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea Resort's location commands some of California's most stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. The luxury eco-resort opened in 2009 on the coveted site that was once the home of Marineland, California's first theme park....
If you have ever cruised on Table Rock Lake in Missouri and lost your houseboat, I think it's been found thanks to some recent video shared by some divers. In case you didn't know, you can scuba dive at Indian Point Dive Center on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. Only In Your State recently did an article about how that's a go-to place in Missouri for scuba diving.
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
There's an abandoned island at Walt Disney World, and it's hidden in plain sight. Located in Bay Lake near Magic Kingdom and several Disney hotels, Discovery Island was once a tropical rain forest oasis that welcomed guests for 25 years before closing in the late '90s. On April 8, 1974,...
Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gene Swift is on the move. He’s pulling branches, trimming limbs, getting them ready for the chipper and hand-splitting tree stumps. While most 85-year-olds are enjoying the retired life, Swift kicked it by joining Dave Kannapell’s Tree Service. “It’s good exercise for you,” he...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. The state of Indiana has plenty of amazing restaurants, but according to the restaurant reservation website OpenTable, these five restaurants are some of the best. Here's what they are.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gardeners often get very eager to get their green thumbs at this time of year, but should the planting begin? Of course, the hardier cole or sometimes referred to as "cold" crop plants can already be in the ground (Cole crops is the general term used to describe broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, and kohlrabi).
Most of the time, ants stay busy outside building their colonies, minding their own business, and doing whatever ants do. I didn't think that there was anything too terrifying about ants until they invaded our house. Now, we have stinging attack ants on the loose in Evansville, and this is the stuff of nightmares.
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
When Indiana was a growing state with small settlements growing into thriving cities, it was a time of dreams, hope for a better future, and new beginnings. Some cities grew so fast that they were headed for a dominant economic standing in the state. One such city and most of its citizens never got to experience the good fortune that they had hoped.
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
