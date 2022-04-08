ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cy Young winner Ray sharp in Mariners debut, tops Twins 2-1

By BRIAN HALL ~ Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray tossed seven impressive innings in his Seattle debut, Mitch Haniger homered and the Mariners opened with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Ray (1-0) surrendered just three hits, walked four and struck out five. He...

