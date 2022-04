Heavy rain storms in Alabama caused flash floods that saw emergency services rescue a string of motorists stuck in high water.Birmingham Fire Rescue Crews responded to 20 plus water-related calls throughout the city and performed eight rescues.In one incident a 60-year-old man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and after being given CPR was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.“Please avoid travel in downtown Birmingham!” the National Weather Service Birmingham tweeted.“Multiple water rescues, cars swept away in flood waters, roads impassable…flooding reports continue to rush in.”And they added: “Important reminder: Not all rescues are ‘swift’ water...

