Richland, WA

REACH Museum unveils new exhibit

By Samantha Spitz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND, Wash. — A new exhibition of historic art images of the Pacific Northwest are on display at the REACH Museum. “Columbia & Cascade: A River and A Range, 1853-1854" features 31 prints selected from the U.S. Pacific Railroad survey reports between...

